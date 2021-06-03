Marjanovic totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 victory over the Clippers.

Marjanovic moved into the starting lineup for the first time this series, coming away with a decent enough line. It is unclear if this will be an ongoing shift or simply a matchup-based decision. Whatever the case, Marjanovic typically caps out at around 20 minutes and along with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber, he should continue splitting the center minutes.