Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Set for spot start
Marjanovic is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) are both out Wednesday, so the 7-foot-3 Serbian will join the starting five. Marjanovic had nine points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during his only previous start this season.
