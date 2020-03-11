Play

Marjanovic is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) are both out Wednesday, so the 7-foot-3 Serbian will join the starting five. Marjanovic had nine points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during his only previous start this season.

