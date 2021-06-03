Marjanovic is expected to start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old saw his first action of the series in Game 4 and delivered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in 15 minutes, and he'll now receive a look in the starting five. Maxi Kleber (Achilles) is expected to shift to the bench with Marjanovic in the starting five.
More News
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Grabs seven rebounds•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Shifting back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Joins starting five•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Can't find court•