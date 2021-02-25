Marjanovic will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (back) missing another game, Marjanovic will remain in the rotation after he played 13 minutes and finished with 10 points and eight boards in Tuesday's win over Boston. It will be the first start of the season for Marjanovic, who will be tasked with slowing down MVP candidate Joel Embiid.