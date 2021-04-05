Marjanovic will move back to the bench for Monday's game against Utah, Mavs radio voice Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Marjanovic drew a spot start Saturday in Washington, but the Mavs -- who will again be without Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) -- will go with a smaller lineup Monday featuring Maxi Kleber and Nicolo Melli up front. Marjanovic should still see an increased role off the bench as the Mavs attempt to slow down Rudy Gobert.