Marjanovic will move back to the bench for Monday's game against Utah, Mavs radio voice Chuck Cooperstein reports.
Marjanovic drew a spot start Saturday in Washington, but the Mavs -- who will again be without Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) -- will go with a smaller lineup Monday featuring Maxi Kleber and Nicolo Melli up front. Marjanovic should still see an increased role off the bench as the Mavs attempt to slow down Rudy Gobert.
