Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Saturday
Marjanovic will draw the start Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Marjanovic will make his first start of the season, and it will mark just his fourth appearance. In 12 starts last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.8 minutes.
