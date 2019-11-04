Marjanovic totaled 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 FT), and eight rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over Cleveland.

Marjanovic played 15 minutes in Sunday's victory, falling two rebounds short of a double-double. Maxi Kleber (knee) sat this game out which allowed Marjanovic to slide into the rotation. He is a great per-minute guy but typically plays only a few minutes at the most. If Kleber misses additional time, Marjanovic could be worth streaming in if you need big man stats.