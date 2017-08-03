Mavericks' Brandon Ashley: Signed by Mavericks
Ashley agreed to a contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Ashley, a 6-foot-9 power forward, was a summer league standout for the Mavericks, posting 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in Las Vegas. He has yet to see NBA minutes, as he spent the 2015-16 season in the D-League and the 2016-17 season in Germany.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...