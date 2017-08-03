Ashley agreed to a contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Ashley, a 6-foot-9 power forward, was a summer league standout for the Mavericks, posting 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in Las Vegas. He has yet to see NBA minutes, as he spent the 2015-16 season in the D-League and the 2016-17 season in Germany.