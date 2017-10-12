Ashley will draw the start at small forward during Thursday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

With a myriad of frontcourt players getting the night off for rest, coach Rick Carlisle has opted to throw Ashley into the fire. Ashley was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona back in 2015 and was picked up by the Mavs in late July. He has yet to play in an NBA regular season game during his career, spending last year in Germany.