Mavericks' Brandon Ashley: Starting Thursday vs. Hawks
Ashley will draw the start at small forward during Thursday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
With a myriad of frontcourt players getting the night off for rest, coach Rick Carlisle has opted to throw Ashley into the fire. Ashley was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona back in 2015 and was picked up by the Mavs in late July. He has yet to play in an NBA regular season game during his career, spending last year in Germany.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...