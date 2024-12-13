Coach Jason Kidd said Williams (thumb) did not participate in Friday's practice, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams was held out of practice while he deals with a sprained right thumb. The two-way guard should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Warriors, though his absence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions as he has averaged 4.2 minutes per game across only five regular-season appearances.
