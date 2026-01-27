Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Williams had been iffy for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness before the contest was postponed, and how he's ready to roll for Wednesday. The guard is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game over his last six appearances, shooting a sizzling 58.5 percent from the field.