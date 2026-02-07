Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (leg) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Williams is all set to return from a two-game absence. The guard is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes over his last five contests.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Won't play vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Tagged as questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•