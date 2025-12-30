default-cbs-image
Williams (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

After missing Saturday's loss to Sacramento due to a left calf contusion, Williams will return to action against Portland. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old point guard has averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.

