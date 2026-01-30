Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) is available to play Thursday versus the Hornets.
Williams tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, but he was able to play through it, and he'll continue to do so Thursday evening. Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists per game this season.
