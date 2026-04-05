Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report with the probable tag, but now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Over the past three games, Williams has delivered averages of 18.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.
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