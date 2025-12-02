Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (adductor) is available for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Williams will power through the adductor issue and he should see his usual minutes Monday night. Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable against Denver•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Hits for 14 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Heading to bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Plays 21 minutes as starter•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Good to go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Seen at shootaround Monday•