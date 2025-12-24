Williams (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams sprained his right ankle in Monday's loss to the Pelicans but will shed his questionable tag Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, the 26-year-old point guard has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.2 minutes per game off the bench.