Williams (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Magic.
Williams has been dealing with a back issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Thursday in Orlando. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting a career-high 51.3 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
