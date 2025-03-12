Williams (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Williams will return after a one-game absence due to left hamstring tightness. He's been handed a more prominent role on offense due to how depleted the Mavericks are of late due to injuries, and he's responded well. The two-way guard averages 19.3 points per game in three outings in March.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable to face San Antonio•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Leaves early with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Starting Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Pours in career-high 31 points•