Williams is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.

Williams will make his 10th start of the season Thursday (and first since Nov. 24 against the Heat) due to the absences of Cooper Flagg (ankle) and Max Christie (illness). Williams is coming off his fifth 20-point-plus performance of the season Wednesday against the Nuggets, and over his last seven outings he has averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals over 24.1 minutes per game.