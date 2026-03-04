Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Chips in 18 points in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams posted 18 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.
Williams remained in the starting five for a third straight game and led all players in scoring, albeit in a blowout loss. While he wasn't extremely efficient from the field, the 26-year-old point guard got to the charity stripe often and finished with double-digit points for an eighth consecutive contest. Williams has provided a spark both in the starting five and off the bench recently, though he'll likely see fewer minutes once Cooper Flagg (foot) and Naji Marshall (finger) return to the lineup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Puts up 14 points in defeat Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Leads team in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Notches double-double vs. Nets•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Adds to efficient stretch•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Not starting vs. Minnesota•