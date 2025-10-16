Williams (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Williams, who had been managing a strained hamstring, practiced Tuesday and is set to play in the Mavericks' preseason finale Wednesday. The guard appeared in 33 regular-season games for the team last season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest.