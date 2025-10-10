Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) said Thursday that he's considered day-to-day, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Head coach Jason Kidd said Oct. 1 that Williams had sustained a hamstring strain and would be out for one week, but it sounds like he's progressing in the right direction. That being said, Williams wasn't sure if he would be ready to give it a go for Saturday's exhibition against the Hornets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out for week with hamstring strain•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Leads team in assists off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available to face Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable to face Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Will play Wednesday•