Williams (hamstring) said Thursday that he's considered day-to-day, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd said Oct. 1 that Williams had sustained a hamstring strain and would be out for one week, but it sounds like he's progressing in the right direction. That being said, Williams wasn't sure if he would be ready to give it a go for Saturday's exhibition against the Hornets.

