Williams said after Monday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans that images on his sprained right ankle came out "pretty well," but he admitted that he's "not sure" if he'll play Tuesday versus Denver, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He finished Monday's game with four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes.

After tweaking his ankle late in the second quarter of Monday's contest, Williams briefly headed to the locker room and then tested his injury on an elliptical bike before checking back into the contest with five seconds left in the third quarter. He didn't appear to have any setbacks upon re-entering the game, but Williams acknowledged that he was playing through some pain Monday and could need to rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set. If Williams ends up sitting Tuesday, the Mavericks could reopen a spot in the rotation for D'Angelo Russell as the top backup to starting point guard Ryan Nembhard.