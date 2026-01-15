Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Deemed probable Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams is expected to return from a two-game absence, which could result in Jaden Hardy falling out of the rotation. Since Dec. 1, Williams is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes.
