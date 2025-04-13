Williams went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to an abdominal injury, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Williams was replaced by Kai Jones at the 5:00 mark of the first quarter, and the former went back to the locker room shortly after. Williams will be evaluated to determine the severity of the injury, but if he's unable to return, Jones and Dwight Powell would be candidates to see an increase in playing time.
