Williams is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia due to left hamstring tightness.
Williams is expected to play Sunday despite dealing with left hamstring tightness. With Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dante Exum (hand) out for the remainder of the season, Williams will likely compete for starting point guard minutes if he's upgraded to available.
