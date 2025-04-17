Williams (oblique) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Play-In game against the Kings, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams strained his left oblique during the Mavericks' regular-season finale and is at risk of missing Wednesday's contest. Dallas will likely see how Williams' oblique reacts to pregame warmups before deciding on his availability. If Williams can't go, Jaden Hardy could see more action.
