Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Goes through practice
By RotoWire Staff
Williams (hamstring) went through practice Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Williams has been dealing with a hamstring issue, which has kept him sidelined for the preseason. With one preseason game remaining on the schedule for Dallas, Williams is trending in the right direction after participating in Tuesday's practice session. However, it remains uncertain whether he'll be available to play Wednesday's preseason finale against the Lakers.
