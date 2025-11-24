Williams (back) is available for Monday's game against the Heat.

Williams is dealing with back tightness, but he's giving it a go for the injury-riddled Mavericks on Monday. The guard has averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per game across his last 13 outings, making him worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.