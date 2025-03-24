Williams (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Williams will play through back tightness Monday, although he's likely set for a downtick in usage in Anthony Davis' (adductor) return to the lineup. Over his last seven contests, Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes.