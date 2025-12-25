Williams (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams played through a right ankle injury against the Nuggets on Tuesday, and he'll do so again Christmas Day. He has taken on a larger role in the Mavericks' rotation this season, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 21.6 minutes per game this season.