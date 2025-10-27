Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (personal) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Williams missed Sunday's game against the Raptors for personal reasons and it remains in the air if he'll be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's a long shot to see many minutes if he's cleared.
