Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio.
Williams has some hamstring tightness that he picked up during Sunday's game against the Suns, but he's considered day-to-day. When healthy, Williams could see increased opportunity with Kyrie Irving (knee) done for the season.
