Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Williams has picked up a heel bruise, and the issue could sideline him for Thursday's contest. The backup guard has played 24 or more minutes in five consecutive games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals during that span.
