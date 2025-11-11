Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Impresses in first start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams logged 19 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to Milwaukee.
Williams moved to the starting lineup Monday while pushing D'Angelo Russell to a bench role, and it's safe to say the 25-year-old floor general left a good impression even if his shooting numbers weren't very efficient. Williams has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven outings and should continue to have streaming-level upside -- in the worst-case scenario -- in most formats.
