Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Joining starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is starting Thursday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Williams will make his first start since Jan. 17 as the Mavs are without Cooper Flag (foot) Thursday. Williams fared well in his last start, ending the night with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
