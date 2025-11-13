Williams finished Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Suns with 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Making his second straight start, Williams fell one dime shy of his first double-double of the season, and first since joining the Mavericks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The fourth-year guard continues to see his workload and usage rise for the injury-ravaged squad, and over the last five games he's averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.4 steals in 26.6 minutes a contest.