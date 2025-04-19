Williams recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Memphis.

Williams' quality outing off the bench wasn't enough for Dallas to avoid elimination from playoff contention. Williams spent a large portion of the 2024-25 season in the G League on a two-way deal but signed a standard, two-year contract with the Mavericks earlier in April. The 25-year-old guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes across 33 regular-season appearances, including three starts.