Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Suns due to left hamstring tightness.

Williams was on the floor for the final seconds of the third quarter, but he was subbed out for the beginning of the fourth quarter and will finish the day with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 24 minutes. Even minor hamstring pulls can often require several days of healing time, so Williams may be facing an uphill battle to suit up in the Mavericks' next game Monday in San Antonio. The injury comes at a tough time for the Mavericks and for fantasy managers, as Williams' playing time and usage had picked up dramatically over the past three games in the wake of Kyrie Irving's (knee) season-ending ACL tear.