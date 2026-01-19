Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Moves back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams isn't starting Monday's game against the Knicks.
Cooper Flagg is back in the first unit after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. That said, Williams is still slated to play a key role from the second unit for the injury-depleted Mavericks on Monday, which should allow him to maintain some streaming appeal in deeper leagues.
