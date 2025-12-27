default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Williams was initially listed as doubtful for this game before being upgraded to questionable, but he won't be activated. His next chance to suit up will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Expect Ryan Nembhard to continue seeing a bump in minutes with Williams out, while D'Angelo Russell could also see action off the bench as Nembhard's backup.

More News