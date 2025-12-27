Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Not playing vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Williams was initially listed as doubtful for this game before being upgraded to questionable, but he won't be activated. His next chance to suit up will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Expect Ryan Nembhard to continue seeing a bump in minutes with Williams out, while D'Angelo Russell could also see action off the bench as Nembhard's backup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Pops for 26 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Green light to play Christmas Day•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Listed as probable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available vs. Denver•