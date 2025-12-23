Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Officially questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with a sprained right ankle.
Williams said after Monday's loss to the Pelicans that he's unsure if he'd be able to play Tuesday. If the guard is unable to gain clearance for action, D'Angelo Russell could work his way back into fantasy relevance Tuesday.
