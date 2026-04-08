Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Clippers, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.
With Williams unavailable, Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson will have a chance to get back into the rotation. For now, Williams should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Phoenix.
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