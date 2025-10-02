Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out for week with hamstring strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head Coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Williams has sustained a hamstring strain and will be out for one week, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Williams will miss the Mavericks' preseason opener due to the injury, but he should be back in time for multiple tune-up contests. Williams appeared in 33 regular season games in 2024-25, averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. He's slated for a reserve point guard role in 2025-26.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Leads team in assists off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available to face Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable to face Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Game-time call Wednesday•