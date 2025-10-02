Head Coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Williams has sustained a hamstring strain and will be out for one week, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Williams will miss the Mavericks' preseason opener due to the injury, but he should be back in time for multiple tune-up contests. Williams appeared in 33 regular season games in 2024-25, averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. He's slated for a reserve point guard role in 2025-26.