default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (hamstring) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Williams is considered day-to-day with a strained hamstring, and the Mavericks will take a cautious approach by holding him out Monday. His last chance to see preseason action comes Wednesday against the Lakers.

More News