Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Williams is considered day-to-day with a strained hamstring, and the Mavericks will take a cautious approach by holding him out Monday. His last chance to see preseason action comes Wednesday against the Lakers.
