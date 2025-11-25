Williams (back) closed with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Heat.

Williams shook off a questionable tag to suit up Monday, but he played only 21 minutes as a starter. He's played 28 or fewer minutes in four of his past five games, and rookie Ryan Nembhard, who returned to action Monday and dished out seven assists, could start to eat into Williams' minutes even more if the latter continues to struggle with his shot. Williams is shooting only 28.8 percent from the field over that aforementioned five-game stretch.