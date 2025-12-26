Williams racked up 26 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 loss to the Warriors.

Williams provided a spark off the bench Thursday, joining Cooper Flagg as the primary scoring options in the loss. The 26-year-old has had moments of productivity this season but has battled efficiency issues, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 39.6 percent from the field and 17.5 percent from beyond the arc in 28 games (nine starts) entering Christmas Day.