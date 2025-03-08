Williams tallied 31 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 122-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

The two-way player has been outside of the rotation most of the season, but after Kyrie Irving (knee) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) both sustained long-term injuries in Monday's loss to the Kings, Williams has moved into a prominent role off the bench in the past two games. After notching 14 points in a loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, Williams upped the ante with a career-best scoring effort in Friday's loss. While Irving is out for the season, Hardy's timeline for a return is more open-ended, so Williams could eventually see his playing time take a hit. At least for the short term, however, Williams looks like a viable pickup, as Dallas is desperate for scoring options out of the backcourt. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that Williams - a career 39.6 percent shooter at the NBA level -- has converted at an unsustainable 56.7 percent from the field over the past two games, and he's eligible to be active for just nine of the Mavericks' remaining 18 games on the season.