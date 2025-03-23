Williams (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Williams will likely suit up for a second straight game after missing Wednesday's loss in Indiana. On Friday, Williams came off the bench and posted seven points, five assists, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during a 123-117 win over the Pistons.
